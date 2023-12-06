Volunteers needed for San Luis Obispo homeless count

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The bi-annual point in time homeless count is coming up on January 23rd in San Luis Obispo County. The county is looking for about 250 volunteers to help with the effort to better understand the scope and needs of the unhoused population.

Kari Howell is coordinating the count for San Luis Obispo County. She appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the count, and the training offered for volunteers to help. More information is available here.