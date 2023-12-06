Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

First responders on the scene of single-vehicle incident on Webster Road east of Santa Margarita

Cal Fire SLO County
SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a single-vehicle accident on Webster Road north of Highway 58 and east of Santa Margarita Wednesday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, emergency responders are waiting for a tow to remove the vehicle that is partially obstructing traffic.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

