First responders on the scene of single-vehicle incident on Webster Road east of Santa Margarita

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a single-vehicle accident on Webster Road north of Highway 58 and east of Santa Margarita Wednesday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, emergency responders are waiting for a tow to remove the vehicle that is partially obstructing traffic.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.