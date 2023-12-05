SLO County releases report on behavioral healthcare system for youths

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency and Transitions-Mental Health Association jointly released a report analyzing behavioral healthcare systems for young people countywide.

The 46-page report prepared by social sector consulting firm Capstone Solutions Consulting Group analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of the behavioral health infrastructure in San Luis Obispo County and made recommendations for improvement.

One of the primary weaknesses detailed within the report is a lack of behavioral health professionals across the County due to the impact of virtual work opportunities and the high cost of living in the area.

Health Agency Director Nick Drews said, "While the analysis acknowledges the challenges posed by significant workforce shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to using these insights to bring about meaningful and positive change."

The report will now go to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, participating stakeholders, as well as local agencies and private businesses that provide healthcare.

The details within this new report will join a previous report in August about adult behavioral healthcare in the County.