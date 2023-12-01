One man is airlifted with major injuries following hit-and-run on Highway 46 near Shandon Friday

SHANDON, Calif. – A 33-year-old Bolinas man was airlifted with major injuries following a hit-and-run collision on eastbound Highway 46 near the Shandon rest area early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) explain that around 5:10 a.m. George Pitman of Bolinas was driving a 2018 Nissan NV2500 van at an undetermined speed in the left lane of eastbound Highway 46 in light traffic and heavy fog when a still unidentified driver of a commercial truck tractor and trailer combination pulled out of the Shandon rest area and into traffic.

Pitman was unable to avoid the entering vehicle and collided with the left rear of the trailer which caused the Nissan van to spin 270 degrees and come to rest in the intersection with major damage to the vehicle detail CHP.

The driver of the tractor-trailer continued westbound away from the scene with the majority of its damage on the left side, especially the left rear portion of the trailer, state CHP.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and discovered Pitman trapped in his van with major injuries and he was eventually freed and airlifted to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center detail CHP.

According to CHP, Pitman was admitted to the San Luis Obispo-based hospital with a broken femur and severe head trauma where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CHP-Templeton Area at 805-400-6720 during business hours and the San Luis Obispo Communications Center at 805-593-3333 after hours.