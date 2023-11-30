Skip to Content
Firefighters battled residential fire in Los Osos Thursday afternoon

LOS OSOS, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 2400 block of Los Osos Valley Road Thursday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, there were no reported injuries and about 25% of the structure sustained damage before the fire was fully contained.

Fire crews plan to remain on the scene for 30 to 45 minutes as part of the overhaul of the damaged home detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

