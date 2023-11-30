Fire crews responding to residential fire in Nipomo Thursday
NIPOMO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a residential fire 200 block of Branch Street in Nipomo Thursday.
According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire has been contained to a laundry room and their fire crews are being assisted by firefighters with Santa Maria Fire Department.
This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.