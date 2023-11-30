Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responding to residential fire in Nipomo Thursday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 12:04 pm
Published 12:13 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a residential fire 200 block of Branch Street in Nipomo Thursday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire has been contained to a laundry room and their fire crews are being assisted by firefighters with Santa Maria Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

