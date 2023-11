SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County libraries have 75 new board games available to check out for free. You can reserve one for three weeks here, or by visiting a library in person.

Atascadero Youth Librarian Sally LaPorte spearheaded the concept of adding board games to the county library collection. She appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the benefits of playing games with family and friends.