San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters put out residential structure fire Sunday evening in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services
By
today at 4:09 pm
Published 4:42 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire at a three-story residential building on 33rd Street Sunday night around 8:15 p.m.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, responding units discovered a fire in an exterior storage space on the second floor, but no damage was reported in any living areas and no one was injured.

The building itself received only minimal damage thanks to the quick response from firefighters and an activated fire suppression sprinkler system detail Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services share that all residents were able to return to their homes after the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

