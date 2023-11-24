One person hospitalized after RV fire Friday morning in Templeton

TEMPLETON, Calif. – One person was transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation after an RV fire Friday morning at 988 Vineyard Drive.

The status of that person was not publicly released provide Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.

First responders from Templeton Fire and Emergency Services, San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Department, and Atascadero Fire and Emergencies Department arrived on the scene to find a fully involved RV fire around 7:40 a.m. detail Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Templeton Fire and Emergency Services, the residents of the 20-foot RV called the fire into dispatch and the incident was fully under control in 45 minutes.