Fire crews responding to small vegetation fire near San Luis Coastal Adult School Tuesday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department is responding to a small smoldering vegetation fire near the San Luis Coastal Adult School at 1499 San Luis Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, the fire is not currently impacting students at the adult school nor nearby San Luis Obispo High School and fire crews have full access to the incident without requiring additional measures to secure the scene.

While initially called in as a vegetation fire around 1:54 p.m., the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department is using visible smoke to track the smoldering fire within a drainage ditch associated with the Lizzie burn scar.

SMOKE CHECK: Firefighters are on scene of reported smoke near San Luis High School. Crews found a smoldering area within a drainage in the Lizzie Burn Scar and are working to extinguish the hot spots. #SLOCity pic.twitter.com/IXTXcM59hQ — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) November 21, 2023

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.