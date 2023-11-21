Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responding to small vegetation fire near San Luis Coastal Adult School Tuesday afternoon

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department
By
today at 2:13 pm
Published 2:22 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department is responding to a small smoldering vegetation fire near the San Luis Coastal Adult School at 1499 San Luis Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, the fire is not currently impacting students at the adult school nor nearby San Luis Obispo High School and fire crews have full access to the incident without requiring additional measures to secure the scene.

While initially called in as a vegetation fire around 1:54 p.m., the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department is using visible smoke to track the smoldering fire within a drainage ditch associated with the Lizzie burn scar.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
fire
KEYT
san luis obispo
san luis obispo city fire department
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo High School

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content