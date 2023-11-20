Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters battle motor home fire north of San Simeon Creek Campgrounds Monday

Cal Fire SLO
today at 5:15 pm
Published 5:22 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a fully engulfed motor home fire in the 500 block of San Simeon-Monterrey Creek Road Monday evening.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, all occupants of the motor home safely exited and crews from Cambria Fire Department are assisting in the response.

The motor home was parked on a San Simeon-Monterrey Creek Road north of San Simeon Creek Campground detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

