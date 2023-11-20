Fire crews responded to pair of vegetations fires on Highway 46 east of Cambria Monday afternoon

CAMBRIA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department has fully contained two nearby vegetation fires, one nine acres and the other one-quarter acre, off Highway 46 near North Green Valley Road Monday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was limited to nearby grasses and was caused by a blown tire from a Mini Cooper being towed on Highway 46.

Courtesy of PG&E/ ALERTCalifornia UC San Diego

The fire east of Cambria received a full response including air assets based in Paso Robles and crews will remain on the scene for the next two hours detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.