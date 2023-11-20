Community Rock Radio turns to the community to replace downed antenna following wind event

MORRO BAY, Calif. – A wind event caused multiple spot fires from downed powerlines in the Orcutt area on Nov. 15 as well as knocked down KEBF's antenna, transmitter for Morro Bay's Rock Community Radio.

The 97.3 FM-based station has been off-air since the city-owned tower toppled due to the severe winds.

The group's 107.9 FM station in Paso Robles is still broadcasting.

Community Rock Radio is a non-profit and non-commercial radio station operated by residents from Morro Bay, Los Osos, and Cayucos.

“We run on a skeleton budget with over 40 volunteers, all great neighbors and community members,” explains The Rock Founder Hal Abrams. "This is a very unexpected and unfortunate turn of events. Finding a new tower in the Morro Bay city limits is not an easy task.”

Now the group is looking to find a new location and asking for financial help from the community to replace the fallen antenna detailed Abrams in a press release about the downed antenna.