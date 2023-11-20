Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Community Rock Radio turns to the community to replace downed antenna following wind event

Hal Abrams/Community Rock Radio
By
New
today at 5:57 pm
Published 6:31 pm

MORRO BAY, Calif. – A wind event caused multiple spot fires from downed powerlines in the Orcutt area on Nov. 15 as well as knocked down KEBF's antenna, transmitter for Morro Bay's Rock Community Radio.

The 97.3 FM-based station has been off-air since the city-owned tower toppled due to the severe winds.

The group's 107.9 FM station in Paso Robles is still broadcasting.

Community Rock Radio is a non-profit and non-commercial radio station operated by residents from Morro Bay, Los Osos, and Cayucos.

“We run on a skeleton budget with over 40 volunteers, all great neighbors and community members,” explains The Rock Founder Hal Abrams. "This is a very unexpected and unfortunate turn of events. Finding a new tower in the Morro Bay city limits is not an easy task.” 

Now the group is looking to find a new location and asking for financial help from the community to replace the fallen antenna detailed Abrams in a press release about the downed antenna.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
communications infrastructure
Community Rock Radio
KEBF
KEYT
MORRO BAY
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content