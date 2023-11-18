Vehicle collides into building in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A vehicle collided into a building structure in Paso Robles after getting into a traffic incident Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County dispatch center, a white truck ended into a building structure after a getting into a traffic incident going northbound on the 101 Highway near the Stockdale Road exit and Monterey Road.

The white truck began to catch on fire and began burning the building structure, but it was put out immediately, said Cal Fire dispatch.

Cal Fire say, the incident happened at approximately 11:50 a.m.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene and were able to rescue the driver from the vehicle without any injuries.

At this time, no further details have been released. We will update this article as more information is provided.