SLO County Administrative Officer John Nilon fired for violations of County harassment policy

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors announced on Friday that they have terminated the contract of interim County Administrative Officer John Nilon for violations of the County's policy against discrimination and harassment.

The County government organization made the decision during a closed session and the decision is effective immediately detailed a San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors press release.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, the decision was based on the results of an investigation of Nilon concerning improper conduct toward women.

“Our policy (attached) is clear and adherence to it is mandatory by all employees. The County has a zero-tolerance policy for any violations,” said Chairman John Peschong. “The County is committed to providing a work environment where everyone is treated with respect and professionalism. We expect all employees to adhere to the policy and expect our CAO to exhibit the best judgement when dealing with employees in the workplace.”

Nilon's departure is unrelated to another investigation of a County of San Luis Obispo employee in the Information Technology Department clarifies the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.

Assistant County Administrative Officer Rebecca Campbell will assume the duties of the County Administrative Officer until a permanent replacement is found detail the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.