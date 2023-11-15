Power outage reported across Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A power outage across Cuesta College's San Luis Obispo campus has been reported Wednesday morning.

According to Cuesta College, classes have been canceled through the afternoon and students are instructed to use Canvas to connect with their instructors.

PG&E expects restoration of power later Wednesday evening and the school is planning on issuing an announcement around 3 p.m. about classes scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. or later detail Cuesta College.

Essential employees in facilities, IT, and campus safety will remain on campus and all other employees will work remotely explained Cuesta College in a press release about the outage.