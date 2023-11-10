Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters battling a vegetation fire off Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
New
today at 3:42 pm
Published 3:59 pm

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a five to seven-acre vegetation fire off the northbound side of Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident page details that one northbound Highway 101 lane has been closed as part of the fire response.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is currently burning nearby grasses and brush and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
highway 101
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content