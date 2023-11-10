Firefighters battling a vegetation fire off Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a five to seven-acre vegetation fire off the northbound side of Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident page details that one northbound Highway 101 lane has been closed as part of the fire response.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is currently burning nearby grasses and brush and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.