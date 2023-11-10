Fire crews responding to a two-acre vegetation fire southeast of Cambria Friday afternoon

CAMBRIA, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a two-acre vegetation fire southeast of Cambria near the intersection of Highway 1 and Monte Cristo Place.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department provide that the fire was 80% contained at 3:18 p.m.

As of 2:40 p.m., forward progress of the fire has been halted and assisting aircraft have been called off of the response detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, there are currently no structures threatened in the nearby area and crews have yet to determine the cause.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.