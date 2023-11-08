One man arrested and another remains at-large following high-speed chase through northern San Luis Obispo County Tuesday evening

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – One man has been taken into custody and another is at-large following a two-county high-speed chase Tuesday evening.

On Nov. 7, at 10:56 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) King City Area attempted a traffic stop of a black 2007 Infiniti G35 for speeding through a construction zone in southern Monterrey County when the vehicle sped away southbound on Highway 101 detail CHP.

According to CHP, a Templeton CHP unit saw the same vehicle heading southbound on Highway 101 near 17th Street in Paso Robles and a chase ensued with speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The driver exited Highway 101 at the Highway 46 West exit and then reentered Highway 101 northbound towards the Camp Roberts off-ramp where the driver traveled in the wrong direction all the way to the Bradley Rest Area provide CHP.

According to CHP, as the driver attempted to exit the Bradley Rest Area parking lot at high speed when they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a hillside west of the on-ramp.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver and a passenger fled on foot detail CHP.

The passenger was eventually apprehended by officers, but the driver remains at-large after an extensive search explain CHP.

CHP describe the driver as 5'9" and 145 pounds and last seen running in a westerly direction on Camp Roberts property.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact the Templeton CHP at 805-400-6720.