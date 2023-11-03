Two Paso Robles students transported to hospital after exposure to sulfur substance on Friday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Six students were triaged at Daniel Lewis Middle School after being exposed to a sulfur substance in a locker room. Two of those students were transported to the hospital for nausea and vomiting.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services detail first responders headed to the middle school for the report of four students experiencing nausea and vomiting around 11:17 a.m. on Friday.

According to the City of Paso Robles, six total students were treated for exposure to the sulfur substance.

Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Joint Unified School District are investigating this incident detail the City of Paso Robles in a press release.