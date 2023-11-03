San Luis Obispo man arrested following hours-long standoff for threatening girlfriend with a knife

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening his girlfriend with a knife and barricading himself, causing an hours-long standoff with police.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers responded around 1:08 p.m. on Friday to a physical altercation where a caller's boyfriend had threatened to kill her with a knife.

The female caller escaped the home and called 911 and was outside the home when officers arrived detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The man had barricaded himself inside the residence before officers arrived at the scene and surrounding neighbors were asked to shelter in place as a several-hour standoff ensued explain San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers eventually deployed a flashbang in the home's side yard and the man surrendered shortly after.

After being taken into custody without further incident, the man was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following violations: