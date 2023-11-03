Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo man arrested following hours-long standoff for threatening girlfriend with a knife

KEYT/MGN
By
today at 5:09 pm
Published 5:27 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening his girlfriend with a knife and barricading himself, causing an hours-long standoff with police.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers responded around 1:08 p.m. on Friday to a physical altercation where a caller's boyfriend had threatened to kill her with a knife.

The female caller escaped the home and called 911 and was outside the home when officers arrived detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The man had barricaded himself inside the residence before officers arrived at the scene and surrounding neighbors were asked to shelter in place as a several-hour standoff ensued explain San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers eventually deployed a flashbang in the home's side yard and the man surrendered shortly after.

After being taken into custody without further incident, the man was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following violations:

  • PC 422 – Felony Terrorist Threats
  • PC 243 (e)(1) – Misdemeanor Domestic Violence
  • PC 417 (a)(1) – Misdemeanor Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
crime and courts
domestic violence
exhibiting a deadly weapon
felony terrorist threats
KEYT
san luis obispo city police department
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content