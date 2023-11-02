Skip to Content
Paso Robles school placed on brief lockdown for combative student Thursday morning

Paso Robles Police Department
today at 4:53 pm
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Flamson Middle School was placed on lockdown while Paso Robles Police officers responded to a combative student Thursday morning.

The school was put under shelter-in-place protocols while officers and staff de-escalated with the student detail Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Roble Police Department, the lockdown, which started at 10:45 a.m., was lifted at 11:30 a.m. when the student was turned over to their guardian and mental health professionals.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

Flamson Middle School
KEYT
paso robles
Paso Robles Police Department
san luis obispo county

Andrew Gillies

Andrew Gillies

