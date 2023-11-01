Sheriff’s Office warns SLO County residents about scam calls from fake Sheriff’s deputies

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a caller impersonating a Sheriff's deputy in an effort to scam County residents out of money.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office confirms that multiple county residents have been contacted by a caller stating they are an employee of the Sheriff's Office, going so far as to use a fake name and badge number, and using a tool to fake or 'spoof' caller id with an different number.

The caller indicates there is a problem with a federal agency that requires money to resolve explain San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, their agency would not contact residents in this manner and anyone who receives this or a similar scam call is asked to contact their local law enforcement as well as warn their friends and neighbors.