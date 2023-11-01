Fire crews responding to 10-acre vegetation fire off Highway 1 east of Morro Bay Wednesday

MORRO BAY, Calif.– Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo County Fire Departments are responding to a 10-acre vegetation fire in the 1400 block of Teresa Road parallel to Highway 1 and east of Morro Bay Wednesday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident page, the northbound South Bay Highway 1 off-ramp has been temporarily closed while smoke persists.

According to Morro Bay Fire Department, the vegetation fire has a moderate rate of spread and the initial call of the fire came in around 11:57 a.m.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.