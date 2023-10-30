Fire teams responding to 25-acre vegetation fire near Santa Margarita, one residence destroyed

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis County Fire Department is responding to a 25-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Diablo Road and Gaviota Trail in the eastern reaches of San Luis Obispo County Monday afternoon.

The fire is 50% contained detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire completely destroyed a nearby residence and one travel trailer.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.