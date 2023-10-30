Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams responding to 25-acre vegetation fire near Santa Margarita, one residence destroyed

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 4:47 pm
Published 4:59 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis County Fire Department is responding to a 25-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Diablo Road and Gaviota Trail in the eastern reaches of San Luis Obispo County Monday afternoon.

The fire is 50% contained detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire completely destroyed a nearby residence and one travel trailer.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
safety
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content