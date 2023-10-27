Paso Robles woman arrested in connection with October 12 parking lot assault in San Miguel

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old Paso Robles woman for an assault with a baseball bat in a Dollar General parking lot on Oct. 12, 2023.

On Oct. 12 of this year, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the scene of an assault in the parking lot of a Dollar General at 972 K Street in San Miguel explain San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, a 32-year-old man from Atascadero was struck in the midsection and then the side of the head with a baseball bat and the 31-year-old Paso Robles woman was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after an investigation.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone present at the scene around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 12 is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.