Cal Poly University issues notification about on-campus hate crime incident

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – California Polytechnic State University issued an announcement to students about a hate crime of intimidation reported on campus on Oct. 8 of this year.

According to Cal Poly, on Oct. 8 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at the crosswalk on Grand Ave. between Yosemite Residence Hall and yakʔitʸutʸu dormitory, an unidentified male passenger of a black truck put his head out of the window of the vehicle while passing two Jewish-identifying students and shouted "Death to Israel".

The truck then continued southbound on Grand Avenue relay Cal Poly officials.

Law enforcement is seeking the public's help in identifying the people involved.

If you or someone you know has something to report about this incident or other suspicious activity, you are asked to contact Cal Poly Police Department at 805-756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu.

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

There are additional resources for students including Rave Guardian, a safety app that Cal Poly users can send anonymous tips, send a safety timer for self-guided on-campus safety walks, text Mustang Patrol directly, connect to 24-hour police or support services as well as direct emergency communication with Cal Poly Police.

Additionally, these are on-campus support services:

Off-campus help is also available at the Victim Witness Assistance Center through the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office offers comprehensive services to victims of crime and their families, in addition to supporting victims and witnesses throughout the criminal justice process.

The bulletin was issued in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Act which requires campus officials to evaluate if there is a serious or ongoing threat to the campus community or determine if a timely warning needs to be issued.