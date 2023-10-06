First responders at seven-acre vegetation fire alongside Highway 46 east of Cambria

CAMBRIA, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a seven-acre vegetation fire near the 6000 block of Highway 46 east of Cambria Friday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire, fire response equipment is on the scene and more is en route.

WILDLAND FIRE:

Firefighters & #GreenIC at scene along with #GreenAA 7-10 acres fire in grass near the 6000 block of HWY 46 W, East of Cambria Ca. #calfireslu #slocountyfire pic.twitter.com/M9JwzhBgGU — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 6, 2023

The fire was first spotted on the eastbound side of Highway 46 detail California Highway Patrol.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.