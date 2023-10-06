Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

First responders at seven-acre vegetation fire alongside Highway 46 east of Cambria

today at 1:00 pm
Published 1:05 pm

CAMBRIA, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a seven-acre vegetation fire near the 6000 block of Highway 46 east of Cambria Friday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire, fire response equipment is on the scene and more is en route.

The fire was first spotted on the eastbound side of Highway 46 detail California Highway Patrol.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

