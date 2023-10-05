Pair of alleged burglars promising good fortune arrested Wednesday in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Officers with the Paso Robles Police Department arrested two women who attempted to burglarize the same woman twice in one day on Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4, Paso Robles Police Department detail that officers responded to a reported theft by two women who approached a local resident and gained her trust by telling her they needed to help her spirituality.

According to Paso Robles Police Department, the two women were invited into the resident's house and asked the homeowner to gather all of her cash so they could bless it and bring her good fortune.

The pair then replaced the large bills with one-dollar bills so that it appeared all of the gathered cash was still there relay Paso Robles Police Department.

Once the resident realized her money had been switched, she called the police who planned to take advantage of the pair's greed detail Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police Department, the homeowner asked the pair to return as she had more money for them, when the two women returned to the home, they were taken into custody.

All of the money taken was returned to the homeowner the same day relay Paso Robles Police Department.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information anonymously at 805-549-7867