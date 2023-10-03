Three Arroyo Grande teenagers arrested in connection with Friday night robbery

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande Police arrested three juveniles in connection to a Friday night robbery.

On Sep. 29, 2023, around 6:50 p.m., Arroyo Grande Police responded to the area of N. Courtland Avenue and E. Grand Avenue for what was reported as three people forcefully removing personal belongings from four juveniles relay Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to Arroyo Grande Police Department, two of the juveniles were assaulted in the commission of the robbery.

After an investigation by responding officers, an Arroyo Grande Police officer was able to locate all three suspected people at the 1800 block of E. Grand Avenue based on descriptions provided and when the officer attempted a pedestrian stop, the three all fled on foot detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Arroyo Grande Police Department relay that two of the three were arrested after a foot chase and the third initially eluded officers, but was later identified and arrested.

An Arroyo Grande Police officer received minor injuries during the arrest detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to Arroyo Grande Police Department, all three arrested people were determined to be 17-year-old juveniles from Arroyo Grande and two were found to be on juvenile probation.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Arroyo Grande Police Department and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Black at 805-473-5110.