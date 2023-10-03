Skip to Content
Over 2,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers without power around Avila Beach

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – Around 2,013 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers in the Avila Beach area have been without power since 4:36 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company, power restoration was estimated to be around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but the outage center map now shows power restored for all but one customer household north of Avila Beach.

Requests for more information from the energy company have been limited to being redirected to their outage center webpage.

