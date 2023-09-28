San Luis Obispo man connected to two commercial burglaries arrested Thursday morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old San Luis Obispo man following a foot chase in Arroyo Grande early Thursday in connection to a commercial burglary at the Big 5 in San Luis Obispo that happened Saturday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the man on foot near the intersection of Pike and Elm in Arroyo Grande and attempted to stop him.

The 25-year-old fled from deputies, but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and booked on the following charges detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office:

PC 459-Felony Burglary

PC 487(D)(2)- Seven counts of felony grand theft of a firearm

PC 30305(A)-Felon in possession of ammunition

PC 29800(A)(1)-Felon possessing a firearm

PC 594(B)(2)-Misdemeanor Vandalism

PC 148(A)(1)-Misdemeanor obstructs/resists a police officer

HS 11364(A)-Misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office relay that additional charges will be requested as detectives have linked the man to the commercial burglary on the 700 block of Fiero two weeks ago.

The 25-year-old is currently being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $255,000 detail San Luis Obispo Count Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, Sep. 23 of this year, around 2 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department detail they received an alarm indicating glass had been broken at the front of the Big 5 Sporting Goods at 3910 Broad Street.

Arriving officers found a 2006 Prius with stolen license plates driven through the glass front doors and security screen leading into the store relay San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, the stolen plates were reported on Sep. 12 and the registration for the Prius was to the 25-year-old San Luis Obispo resident.

Officers discovered a propped open back door at the business and a search revealed seven rifles with security cable and shelf from the store still attached as well as ammunition in an adjacent field detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

San Luis Obispo Police Department relay that all of the firearms removed from the store were located, but the 25-year-old man evaded officers and successfully fled the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the 25-year-old had been in the Big 5 the previous day and had stolen a pellet gun and items within the Prius left at the scene were found from an unreported commercial burglary in San Luis Obispo two weeks prior detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.