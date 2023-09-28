County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries join nationwide Banned Books Week initiative

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries are participating in the American Library Association's annual Banned Books Week from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.

The nationwide initiative draws attention to attempts to remove books and other materials from libraries, schools, and bookstores. Visit here to learn more about banned and challenged books around the country.

According to the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, the number of unique titles challenged has increased by 20% since 2022 and 40% since 2021.

“These attacks on our freedom to read should trouble every person who values liberty and our constitutional rights,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, Director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. “To allow a group of people or any individual, no matter how powerful or loud, to become the decision-maker about what books we can read or whether libraries exist, is to place all of our rights and liberties in jeopardy.”

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries are no exception to this national movement.

“We were notified of a few social media postings whereby the individual posting is shown to be hiding specific titles behind shelves while claiming Moms for Liberty affiliation,” said Library Director Chris Barnickel. “We embrace the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights to protect all patrons from censorship. We have great support from the Board of Supervisors to ensure that our libraries are free from political interference and open to all constituents throughout the county."

Of the overall number of books challenged in 2022, 90% were part of attempts to censor multiple titles and 40% were attempts to censor 100 or more books detail the American Library Association.

“Everyone should be able to see themselves in books,” said Susana Lewis, Youth Services Coordinator for the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries. “Our goal is to provide a collection that is not only interesting and informative but also enlightening.”