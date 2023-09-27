Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responded to vehicle and vegetation fire east of Shandon Wednesday afternoon

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 6:11 pm
Published 6:23 pm

SHANDON, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread to surrounding vegetation near the intersection of Highway 46 and Highway 41 east of Shandon.

No injuries were reported associated with the semi-truck on fire detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress on the vegetation fire was stopped around 5:55 p.m. but drivers are still cautioned to drive carefully in the area.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

