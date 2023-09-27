Fire crews responded to vehicle and vegetation fire east of Shandon Wednesday afternoon

SHANDON, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread to surrounding vegetation near the intersection of Highway 46 and Highway 41 east of Shandon.

No injuries were reported associated with the semi-truck on fire detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress on the vegetation fire was stopped around 5:55 p.m. but drivers are still cautioned to drive carefully in the area.