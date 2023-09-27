Fire crews responded to vehicle and vegetation fire east of Shandon Wednesday afternoon
SHANDON, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread to surrounding vegetation near the intersection of Highway 46 and Highway 41 east of Shandon.
No injuries were reported associated with the semi-truck on fire detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress on the vegetation fire was stopped around 5:55 p.m. but drivers are still cautioned to drive carefully in the area.
VEHICLE FIRE WITH VEGETATION:— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 28, 2023
Firefighters and #ShandonIC at scene of a vehicle fire with vegetation involved at HWY 46 East of HWY 41 East of Shandon Ca. Firefighters have forward progress of the vegetation fire stopped please drive with caution ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/W0EOAVFCJO