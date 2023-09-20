Morro Bay High School student arrested Wednesday morning after posting social media threats

MORRO BAY, Calif. – A student at Morro Bay High School was arrested Wednesday morning after posting social media threats against their fellow students and the staff at the school.

Morro Bay Police Department detail that the student was booked into juvenile hall on charges associated with criminal threats to a school campus including students and staff.

At 7:45 a.m., the Morro Bay Police Department School Resource Office was contacted by Morro Bay High School Administration about a text-to-tip message about the threatening social media post authored by a student relay Morro Bay Police Department.

According to Morro Bay Police Department, Morro Bay High School Administration contacted the student before school began and the student reported to the school's office.

A comprehensive threat assessment by Morro Bay Police Department, Morro Bay High School Administration, and District Staff and it was determined there were no further threats to the school based on the threats relay Morro Bay Police Department.

Morro Bay High School provides a text-to-tip dedicated text number which allows individuals to report their concerns discreetly and QR code flyers are posted around the campus detail Morro Bay Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.