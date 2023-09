SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a 0.25-acre vegetation fire near the 16000 block of El Camino Real north of Santa Margarita on Wednesday.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped around 2:41 p.m. and was completely contained at 3:10 p.m.

Fire crews are scheduled to remain on the scene for a couple of hours to monitor the scene.