Fire crews on the scene of wildland fire on the southbound side of Highway 101

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to the scene of a 50' by 100' wildland fire on the southbound side of Highway 101, one mile north of the Highway 58 exit.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, this was a smaller spot fire and not associated with the vegetation fire east off El Camino that was reported earlier on Wednesday.

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters & #BarbaraIC at scene of 50’x 100’ fire on the SB HWY 101, 1 mile north of the HWY 58 exit. #CALFIRESLU #SLOCountyFire pic.twitter.com/eZVFctmGPE — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 20, 2023

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.