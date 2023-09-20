Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews on the scene of wildland fire on the southbound side of Highway 101

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 3:38 pm
Published 3:46 pm

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to the scene of a 50' by 100' wildland fire on the southbound side of Highway 101, one mile north of the Highway 58 exit.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, this was a smaller spot fire and not associated with the vegetation fire east off El Camino that was reported earlier on Wednesday.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
highway 101
KEYT
safety
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
wildland fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content