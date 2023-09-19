SLO Police arrest man for multiple felony firearms violations as well as two warrants on Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was arrested on Monday by San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) officers for multiple felony firearms violations, two outstanding felony warrants as well as resisting or delaying arrest.

According to SLOPD, an officer was patrolling in the 1500 block of Madonna Road around 2:36 p.m. when they attempted to stop a person on a motorcycle for two vehicle code violations.

Instead of pulling over, the rider accelerated and rode into a nearby apartment complex where the SLOPD officer lost sight of them detail SLOPD.

SLOPD relay that a short time later, the rider was found by the officer running through the apartment complex and was detianed.

According to SLOPD, during a physical search of the 42-year-old, it was discovered that he was wearing body armor and had a fully loaded 30-round magazine for a handgun in his pocket.

A search of the apartment complex area where the man had parked his motorcycle revealed a loaded non-serialized Glock-style handgun in a landscape planter relay SLOPD.

SLOPD detail that the 42-year-old has several prior violent felony convictions and was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges: Felony PC 25850(c)(4)- Carrying a loaded firearm, Felony PC 29900(a)(1)- Convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm, Felony PC 30305(a)(1)- Possession of ammunition, Felony PC 31360(a)- Convicted violent felon in possession of body armor, Felony PC 25400(a)(2)- Possession of a concealed pistol or firearm on your person, Misdemeanor PC 148(a)(1)- Resisting or delaying, Felony PC 1203.2- Probation violation, and two outstanding Felony warrants.

The man is being held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and if you have any additional information related to this case, you are asked to contact Sgt. Kemp at 805-783-7765.