SLO County Sheriff’s deputies in standoff in Arroyo Grande neighborhood Monday morning

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in Arroyo Grande around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning and currently, a single suspect is alone inside their house surrounded by deputies.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the neighborhood on Northview Avenue in Arroyo Grande detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, on-scene law enforcement personnel are currently attempting to talk the person out of their home safely.

This is an evolving law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.