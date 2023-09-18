San Luis Obispo resident arrested Sunday morning for Felony weapons charges and DUI

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police officers arrested a 25-year-old while conducting an investigation of a shots fired call in the 1100 block of Montalban Street Sunday morning.

On Sep. 17 at 9:08 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police officers were called to the 1100 block of Montalban St. where residents reported hearing two gunshots and a white sedan speeding away from the area detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, while officers were conducting an investigation of the gunfire, a white sedan entered the area and a search of the car was conducted.

During the search of the sedan, officers located a non-serialized automatic assault rifle in the passenger seat, an empty 30-round magazine, and two spent shell casings relay San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The 25-year-old was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges: PC 246.3(A)-Felony Discharge of a firearm in a gross and negligent manner; PC 30605(A)-Felony Possession of an assault weapon; PC 25850(A)-Felony Carrying a loaded firearm; CVC 23152(A)-Misdemeanor Driving under the influence, second offense within ten years; and CVC 14601.2-Misdemeanor Driving on a suspended license.

San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives assisted with a follow up investigation and served a search warrant at the 25-year-old's residence on Montalban St. where an additional 30-round magazine, unspent .223 caliber ammunition, and spent shell casings were located and seized from his room detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

If you have any information to provide for this investigation, contact Sgt. Kemp at 805-783-7765.