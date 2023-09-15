SLO County Air Pollution Control District has scheduled burn off Highway 1 for Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (SLOCAPCD) issued a press release about a 230-acre planned burn on the Camp San Luis Obispo property on the north side of Highway 1, due north of the California Men's Colony for Monday, Sep. 18.

That Sep. 18 scheduled burn day is subject to weather conditions in the surrounding area and the burn can occur anytime between Sep. 18 to Sep. 22 relay SLOCAPCD.

According to the SLOCAPCD, the burn is an interagency operation hosted by Camp San Luis Obispo (Camp Roberts Fire Department) with support from San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Smoke is expected to be present the day of the burn in nearby communities and the air pollution district will work collaboratively with all involved agencies to ensure up-to-date air quality information for the public detail SLOCAPCD.

Children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions are the most susceptible to health impacts from the associated smoke and those with loved ones at risk are cautioned to take action to protect them if they smell smoke warns the county air pollution control district.

You can check current air quality conditions at slocleanair.org/air-quality/air-forecasting-map.php and you can sign up for air quality alerts via text messages through the AirAware notification system here.