Grover Beach man arrested for attempted murder of his elderly mother on Thursday

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detained a 45-year-old Grover Beach resident on Thursday who was wanted by the Pismo Beach Police Department in connection with the strangling of a 72-year-old woman on Wednesday.

According to Pismo Beach Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the northern section of the city for a reported assault of a 72-year-old woman who had been choked near unconsciousness by her adult son on Wednesday, Sep. 12.

The son, a 45-year-old Grover Beach resident, had fled the scene before police arrived and after an investigation, police discovered he had threatened to strangle her to death detail Pismo Beach Police.

Pismo Beach Police Department requested area agencies "Be on the Look Out" for the man and his vehicle and the 72-year-old woman received an Emergency Protective Order and was medically cleared at the hospital relay Pismo Beach Police Department.

According to Pismo Beach Police Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies detained the man at Chumash Casino on Thursday, Sep. 14 and alerted Pismo Beach Police Department.

Pismo Beach Police Department detail that the man was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges: PC 664/187-Attempted Murder, PC 422(a)-Terrorist Threats, PC 368(b)(1)-Elder Abuse.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Pismo Beach Police Department Detectives Bureau at 805-773-2208.