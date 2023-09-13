Fire crews responded to vegetation fire east of Templeton

TEMPLETON, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a two-acre vegetation fire in the 1000 block of Moss Lane east of Templeton.

Around 12:55 p.m. the fire has been reported as fully contained with crews remaining on the scene for the next few hours to clean up and conduct an investigation.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was largely confined to grasses in the area and forward progress of the fire was halted around 12:20 p.m.

The initial call of a vegetation fire came in around 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday.