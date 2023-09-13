Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responded to vegetation fire east of Templeton

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
By
today at 11:37 am
Published 11:52 am

TEMPLETON, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a two-acre vegetation fire in the 1000 block of Moss Lane east of Templeton.

Around 12:55 p.m. the fire has been reported as fully contained with crews remaining on the scene for the next few hours to clean up and conduct an investigation.

Image

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was largely confined to grasses in the area and forward progress of the fire was halted around 12:20 p.m.

Image

The initial call of a vegetation fire came in around 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday.

Image

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
templeton
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content