SLO County fire crews knock down structure fire in Los Osos Friday afternoon
LOS OSOS, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a structure fire near the 1200 block of 15th Street in Los Osos.
That fire was reported as knocked down around 1:17 p.m. and limited to an outbuilding according to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
STRUCTURE FIRE: Firefighters & #YsabelIC at scene of an outbuilding on fire near 1200 block of 15th St in Los Osos Ca. Fire has been knocked down. #SloCountyFire pic.twitter.com/X35LCDq3I8— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 1, 2023