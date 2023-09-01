SLO County fire crews knock down structure fire in Los Osos Friday afternoon

STRUCTURE FIRE: Firefighters & #YsabelIC at scene of an outbuilding on fire near 1200 block of 15th St in Los Osos Ca. Fire has been knocked down. #SloCountyFire pic.twitter.com/X35LCDq3I8

That fire was reported as knocked down around 1:17 p.m. and limited to an outbuilding according to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

LOS OSOS, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a structure fire near the 1200 block of 15th Street in Los Osos.

