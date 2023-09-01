Multi-vehicle collision reported on Highway 101 north of Templeton

TEMPLETON, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) is responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 101 north of Templeton Friday afternoon with one person injured.

According to the CHP incident page, a vehicle left the roadway and hit three vehicles before rolling over and landing on its wheels on Frontage Road.

The extent of the one person's injuries has not been released.

Traffic was expected to be backed up in the area for around one hour as crews respond to the incident detail the CHP incident page.