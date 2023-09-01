Fire Crews responded to a 14-acre vegetation fire north of Lake Nacimiento
BEE ROCK, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire responded to a 14-acre vegetation fire near the 4000 block of Interlake Road north of Lake Nacimiento.
According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is 100% contained and crews will remain on the scene for the next two to three hours to mop up the one structure that was destroyed by the flames. No injuries have been reported.
UPDATE: Per #ShoresIC Wildland Fire is 100% contained. Firefighters will be committed for the next 2-3 hours for mop up of the structure that was consumed by the fire. pic.twitter.com/hdHy4TlSVW— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 2, 2023