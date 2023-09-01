Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire Crews responded to a 14-acre vegetation fire north of Lake Nacimiento

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 3:31 pm
Published 3:37 pm

BEE ROCK, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire responded to a 14-acre vegetation fire near the 4000 block of Interlake Road north of Lake Nacimiento.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is 100% contained and crews will remain on the scene for the next two to three hours to mop up the one structure that was destroyed by the flames. No injuries have been reported.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

