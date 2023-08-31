Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responded to vegetation fire north of Templeton Thursday afternoon

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 5:50 pm
Published 6:27 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving two outbuildings and a 10-foot by 20-foot vegetation fire north Ranch Paso Mobile Home Park.

Image

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped as of 6:17 p.m. detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Image

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for the next two hours for cleanup and to conduct an investigation relay San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
safety
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
structure fire
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content