Fire crews responded to vegetation fire north of Templeton Thursday afternoon

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving two outbuildings and a 10-foot by 20-foot vegetation fire north Ranch Paso Mobile Home Park.

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped as of 6:17 p.m. detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for the next two hours for cleanup and to conduct an investigation relay San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.