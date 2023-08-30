Welcome Home Village project in San Luis Obispo: Dawn Ortiz-Legg interview

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about Welcome Home Village. Construction is expected to begin this fall on the 80-unit supportive housing community.

Welcome Home Village will be located near the intersection of South Higuera Street ad Prado Road in San Luis Obispo. It will be managed by Good Samaritan Shelter, which currently runs two similar facilities in Santa Barbara County.

The project is being funded by $13.4 million in grants. One of the main goals is to clear the encampments around the Bob Jones Bike Trail and give the people living there a supportive place to go.

A community information is being held Wednesday night in the San Luis Obispo County government center to inform the public about the project, and give people the opportunity to offer input.