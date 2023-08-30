San Luis Obispo County agricultural sector posts record high in value for second consecutive year

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures released the 2022 production statistics for the local agricultural industry.

For the second consecutive year, crop values in San Luis Obispo County set a record high with a total value of $1,084,332,000 for 2022.

That is an increase of less than one percent over the previous year despite the ongoing drought which led to reduced yields in a variety of crops detail the annual San Luis Obispo County crop report.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures, strong price rises offset the impact of those reduced yields as the overall farm gate value of the county's agricultural industry exceeded $1 billion for only the third time ever.

Farm gate value is the value of cultivated products directly from producers without the cost of transportation or marketing included.

For the fourth consecutive year, strawberries remain the county's top crop with wine grapes still in second. Those two crops alone account for almost half of the county's total agricultural output detail the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures.

The top ten commodities by value in 2022 were:

Strawberries Wine Grapes Cattle and Calves Broccoli Cauliflower Head Lettuce Vegetable and Ornamental Transplants Avocados Brussels sprouts Cut Flowers

According to San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures, while crop values for strawberries fell 13% and wine grapes dropped by 7%, other crops were much harder hit by by the drought and unfavorable growing conditions, especially avocado values, which were 42% below their 2021 value.

Those drops were offset by notable increases in value for vegetable production which was 25.7% above their 2021 value.

Field crops, despite a reduction in harvested acres, saw a 35% increase in total value due to substantially higher prices for alfalfa and grain hay explain San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures.

Cattle prices were up 16.5% making up for those animals having to be sold at lighter weights due to ongoing drought and those higher costs for feed mentioned above. The animal sector as a whole increased in value by 12% over 2021.

“The local San Luis Obispo County agricultural industry continues to thrive despite numerous

challenges. In 2022, severe drought conditions greatly affected local crop production and high

input costs created additional hurdles for local growers. Despite the difficult circumstances

and subpar growing conditions, strong crop prices helped offset lower yields and the total

value of county crops reached another record level,” said Martin Settevendemie, Agricultural

Commissioner/Sealer.

You can view the entire 2022 San Luis Obispo County crop report here and if you want to view the annual crop reports from 1928 through 2021, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/agcomm.

Santa Barbara County also released its 2022 Agricultural Crop Report earlier this year.