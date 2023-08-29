San Luis Obispo police ask for community help investigating Target theft

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's assistance with an investigation into an Aug. 16 Target theft.

SLOPD tweeted the photo attached below, asking anyone who can provide info to contact the station:

Courtesy of SLOPD on Twitter

The department said anyone with information related to this incident can contact Sgt. Kemp at 805-783-7765 and reference case #230816100.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.