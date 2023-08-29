Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo police ask for community help investigating Target theft

Evan Vega / KEYT
By
New
Published 2:37 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's assistance with an investigation into an Aug. 16 Target theft.

SLOPD tweeted the photo attached below, asking anyone who can provide info to contact the station:

Courtesy of SLOPD on Twitter

The department said anyone with information related to this incident can contact Sgt. Kemp at 805-783-7765 and reference case #230816100.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Be the first to know breaking news on the Central Coast. Download the News Channel 3-12 app.

Download the app here
Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo
Target theft

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content